UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UBS. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90. UBS Group has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the second quarter worth $50,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 66.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,007,000 after purchasing an additional 26,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

