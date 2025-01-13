InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $122.77 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $90.90 and a 52-week high of $131.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 29.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,388,000 after buying an additional 73,361 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

