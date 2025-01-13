Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Cut to $321.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EFX. BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $304.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.81.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $243.97 on Friday. Equifax has a 12 month low of $213.02 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.86.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total transaction of $272,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,535.48. The trade was a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $143,474.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,781.83. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,855 shares of company stock worth $16,187,044. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 80.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth $609,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Equifax by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

