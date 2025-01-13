Critical Contrast: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) & Revelyst (NYSE:GEAR)

Revelyst (NYSE:GEAR – Get Free Report) and Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Revelyst and Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revelyst $1.23 billion 0.96 -$5.51 million ($0.18) -111.56 Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $520.49 million 1.12 $48.22 million $1.73 20.11

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Revelyst. Revelyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revelyst -0.34% 19.53% 9.44% Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. 5.83% 9.33% 7.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Revelyst and Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.'s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

90.5% of Revelyst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Revelyst shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Revelyst has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Revelyst and Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revelyst 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. 0 0 0 1 4.00

Summary

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. beats Revelyst on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revelyst

Vista Outdoor Inc. is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more. The company principally serves outdoor enthusiasts, golfers, cyclists, backyard grillers, campers, hunters, recreational shooters, athletes, as well as law enforcement and military professionals. Vista Outdoor Inc. is based in ANOKA, Minn.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling firearms to domestic customers. It operates under the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment focuses on manufacturing and selling rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors. The Castings segment offers steel investment castings and metal injection molding parts. The company was founded by William B. Ruger in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, CT.

