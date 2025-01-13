ProMIS Neurosciences Initiates Phase 1b Clinical Trial for PMN310 in Alzheimer’s Disease**January 10, 2025 – ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PMN) has commenced its Phase 1b clinical trial (PRECISE-AD) evaluating the lead therapeutic candidate, P

*
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read ProMIS Neurosciences’s 8K filing here.
ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile
ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company’s proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.
