KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $67.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KBH. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays cut KB Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KB Home from $92.50 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.
KB Home Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in KB Home by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in KB Home during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
