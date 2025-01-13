Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $144.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Westlake from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded Westlake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.92.

WLK opened at $110.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. Westlake has a one year low of $108.95 and a one year high of $162.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Westlake will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.77%.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In other news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $225,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,758.72. The trade was a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Westlake by 8,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

