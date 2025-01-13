Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bright Minds Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

DRUG stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.44 million, a P/E ratio of -57.19 and a beta of -6.52.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 372,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $2,060,428.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,250. This trade represents a 82.36 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

