Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Cut to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $130.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RVTY. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Revvity from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Shares of RVTY opened at $113.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $97.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.08.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Revvity will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Revvity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $641,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,550.12. This trade represents a 21.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVTY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Revvity in the second quarter valued at about $209,221,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,550,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Revvity by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,335,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,332,000 after purchasing an additional 108,401 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Revvity by 14.6% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 725,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,736,000 after purchasing an additional 92,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in Revvity by 6.7% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 950,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,707,000 after purchasing an additional 59,994 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

