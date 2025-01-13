Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $190.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNOW. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Snowflake from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Snowflake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.11.

SNOW stock opened at $162.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of -47.98 and a beta of 1.05. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.97.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,811,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 706,755 shares in the company, valued at $85,354,801.35. This represents a 2.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $15,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,268,555. This represents a 33.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,904 shares of company stock worth $62,545,855 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

