Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $22.00 target price on the pipeline company's stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of PAA opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 16.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

