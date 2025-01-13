United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UNFI. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.63. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $32.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 9,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $200,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,617.80. This trade represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,267,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 237,496 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 86.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 122,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 118.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 96,341 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 352.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 108,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,257 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth about $917,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

