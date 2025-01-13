Wells Fargo & Company Cuts TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $126.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.31.

NYSE:TRU opened at $86.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $66.07 and a fifty-two week high of $113.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.89.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,568,076.80. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $313,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,312.84. The trade was a 11.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,090 shares of company stock worth $1,916,758 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 4.6% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 76,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 14.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

