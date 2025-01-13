Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $242.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LNG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.55.

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $225.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $229.63.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

