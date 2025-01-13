CONSOL Energy Inc. Holds Special Meeting of Stockholders to Vote on Merger with Arch Resources, Inc.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) recently conducted a special meeting of its stockholders on January 9, 2025, to vote on matters related to the planned merger with Arch Resources, Inc. The meeting was held to address specific proposals in connection with the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated August 20, 2024, between CONSOL, Mountain Range Merger Sub Inc., and Arch.

Get alerts:

At the meeting, a significant number of CONSOL’s stockholders participated, with 23,814,270 shares of common stock, out of a total of 29,394,466 outstanding shares, present. The main proposals included the approval of the issuance of CONSOL Common Stock to Arch stockholders as part of the Merger (CONSOL Issuance Proposal) and the adoption of an amendment to increase the authorized shares of CONSOL Common Stock from 62,500,000 to 125,000,000 shares (CONSOL Charter Amendment Proposal).

The voting results for the CONSOL Issuance Proposal were as follows:– For: 23,676,814– Against: 57,741– Abstentions: 79,715– Broker Non-Votes: 0

For the CONSOL Charter Amendment Proposal, the results were:

– For: 23,653,890

– Against: 76,672

– Abstentions: 83,708

– Broker Non-Votes: 0

Notably, the proposal to approve the adjournment of the Special Meeting did not require a vote as it was deemed unnecessary. Upon completion of the Merger, the newly combined entity is set to be named “Core Natural Resources, Inc.” and is expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “CNR” starting January 15, 2025, following the finalization of the Merger on January 14, 2025.

It is essential to note that some statements in this report are considered forward-looking statements, subject to risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual outcomes differing from the expectations outlined. CONSOL Energy Inc. advises investors not to overly rely on forward-looking statements, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of various factors affecting business operations and results.

For more information, CONSOL Energy Inc. is directed to provide statements to the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the forward-looking information contained within this report, complying with applicable legal stipulations. The company states its disclaimer regarding the update of forward-looking statements, except where required by law.

The official 8-K filing concludes with the necessary signature from Miteshkumar B. Thakkar, the Chief Financial Officer and President of CONSOL Energy Inc., dated January 10, 2025.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read CONSOL Energy’s 8K filing here.

About CONSOL Energy

(Get Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Recommended Stories