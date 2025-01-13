Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by Susquehanna

Susquehanna downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Susquehanna currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

NYSE NOVA opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $428.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.29.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.45). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

In other Sunnova Energy International news, CFO Eric Michael Williams bought 13,800 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $49,680. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,660.56. This represents a 16.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 118,517 shares of company stock valued at $439,605. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 15.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 37,400.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 11.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

