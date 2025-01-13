Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has $22.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

PAGP stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $20.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 178.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 3.3% in the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 59,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

