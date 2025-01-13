Incannex Healthcare Inc. Receives Notice of Listing Deficiency from NasdaqOn January 3, 2025, Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: IXHL) received a written notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC stating that the company is not in compliance with Nasdaq

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Incannex Healthcare’s 8K filing here.

Incannex Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incannex Healthcare Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

Read More