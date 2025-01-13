Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PAAS Q1 Earnings

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Pan American Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Shares of PAAS opened at $21.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -125.70 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 943.4% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at $146,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -235.29%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

