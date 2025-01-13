MTDR Q1 EPS Forecast Increased by Capital One Financial

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

Matador Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $61.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 3.24.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $770.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. ClearAlpha Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 5,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Matador Resources by 47.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,086 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 20.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, EVP William Thomas Elsener bought 800 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 102,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,762.40. This trade represents a 0.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.18 per share, for a total transaction of $110,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,410.18. This represents a 4.97 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,285 shares of company stock worth $232,849 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

