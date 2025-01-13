Analysts Set IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) PT at C$8.30

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.30.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IMG shares. National Bank Financial raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Stephen Eddy sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$125,580.00. Also, Director Renaud Adams bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.95 per share, with a total value of C$250,102.80. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IMG opened at C$8.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.87. The company has a market cap of C$4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$3.00 and a 52-week high of C$8.80.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

