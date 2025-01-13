What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for BLFS Q4 Earnings?

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for BioLife Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for BioLife Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,364,000 after purchasing an additional 95,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 40.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 20.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at $8,592,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $26,668.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,468.58. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 46,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $1,098,773.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,465.94. This trade represents a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,129 shares of company stock worth $2,576,818. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

