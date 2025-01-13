Brokers Issue Forecasts for TSE:AG Q1 Earnings

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:AG – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
First Majestic Silver Stock Performance
Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$8.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.36. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$6.23 and a 1 year high of C$11.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.63.
First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Majestic Silver
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- ServiceTitan Made Waves in Its IPO, But Is the Stock a Buy?
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Netflix: Is This the Perfect Time to Buy a Streaming Powerhouse?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Goldman Sachs Unveils 3 Massive Opportunities for 2025 Investors
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.