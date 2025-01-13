GAP (NYSE:GAP) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral” Rating

UBS Group upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GAP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GAP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GAP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

GAP Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GAP opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.36. GAP has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.68.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Activity at GAP

In other news, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 243,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $6,345,445.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,820,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,408,551.34. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 250,000 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $6,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,198,183.36. This trade represents a 19.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 955,375 shares of company stock valued at $24,316,219. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

