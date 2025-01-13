FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform” Rating

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $190.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.33.

Shares of FTAI opened at $174.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,740.03 and a beta of 2.09. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $181.64.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,200.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 118.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

