Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.50.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

TSE:LAC opened at C$4.54 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of C$2.87 and a twelve month high of C$10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$989.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 20.15, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.18.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alun Robert Doyle acquired 10,000 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.47 per share, with a total value of C$44,748.00. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

