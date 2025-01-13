CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $45.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CubeSmart from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.36.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.87. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $55.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $270.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.49 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 117.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 326.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,676,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,995 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 14.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,089,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,986,000 after acquiring an additional 624,661 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,728,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,234,000 after purchasing an additional 303,347 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 762,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 210,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,406,000 after purchasing an additional 173,683 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

