Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $56.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMC. BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMC

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of CMC opened at $47.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.83. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 6.13%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.86%.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 847,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.