Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $210.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $155.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Baird R W upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Boot Barn Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BOOT opened at $155.95 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $169.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.06.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $965,456.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,282.26. This trade represents a 61.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,132,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,150,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 495,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 420,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

