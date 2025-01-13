C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” Rating

Raymond James upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $123.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $101.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.61 and its 200 day moving average is $102.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.81%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $210,941.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,226.89. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,794,507.41. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

