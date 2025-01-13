Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $58.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $47.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EQH. Barclays upped their price target on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Equitable from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. Equitable has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.87.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Equitable had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 76.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is -88.07%.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $316,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,342.38. The trade was a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $79,356.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $825,162.36. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,032 shares of company stock worth $6,031,759. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Equitable by 61.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Equitable by 623.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

