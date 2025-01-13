Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $36.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average is $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5,270.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 300.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 480.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.