Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $360.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $280.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BURL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $287.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.54. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $174.64 and a 52 week high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total value of $140,765.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,437 shares in the company, valued at $16,936,573.15. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 145,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,350,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $764,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 9.1% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $1,190,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

