Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.94.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $99.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.42. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $98.96 and a one year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 31.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.14%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 46.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,737,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,948 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,907,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,614.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,336,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,896,000 after buying an additional 1,307,689 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,562,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,175,935,000 after acquiring an additional 790,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,365,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,106,361,000 after acquiring an additional 674,536 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

