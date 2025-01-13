Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $37.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

CSX Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. CSX has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in CSX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 402,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in CSX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 114,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 882,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

