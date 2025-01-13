Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” Rating

Citigroup upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Capri from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.55.

CPRI stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Capri has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $51.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 389.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,858,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,149 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth $33,080,000. DME Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $22,652,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at $25,888,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Capri by 14.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,140,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,734,000 after buying an additional 515,963 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

