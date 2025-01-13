Brokerages Set ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target at $10.33

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADTN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on ADTRAN from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 25.0% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,774 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 173.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,447,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after buying an additional 63,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,767,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 48,542 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 8,824.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after buying an additional 1,532,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTN opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $806.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

