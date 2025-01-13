Brokerages Set ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target at $10.33

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADTN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on ADTRAN from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
ADTN opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $806.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64.
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.
