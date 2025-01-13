Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.56.

Several research analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Insider Activity at Coupang

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 687,700 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.08 per share, with a total value of $16,559,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,726,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,652,265.84. This trade represents a 1.32 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bom Kim sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $344,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,940,000. This represents a 88.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 438.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Coupang by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Performance

CPNG opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. Coupang has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 215.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupang will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

