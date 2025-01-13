Brokerages Set Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Target Price at $31.29

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of HRL opened at $30.01 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.45%.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken bought 4,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $159,232.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,537. This represents a 223.32 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 516.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

