Brokerages Set Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT at $62.00

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSCC. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $85.69.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $74,967.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,411.74. This represents a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $219,393.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,253.65. This represents a 92.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,022 shares of company stock worth $596,502 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,064.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $53,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $89,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 257.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 76.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

