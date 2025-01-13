Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Trading 20% Higher – What’s Next?

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Free Report) shot up 20% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 117,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 336,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Invesque Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 471.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.40.
Invesque Company Profile
Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.
