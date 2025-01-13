Analysts Set Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Target Price at $55.36

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VERX shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Vertex from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertex from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Vertex Stock Down 1.5 %

VERX stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. Vertex has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $57.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 289.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 2,485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $121,516,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,065.50. This represents a 99.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 26,645 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $1,369,553.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 906,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,571,535.40. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,578,219 shares of company stock valued at $179,270,309 over the last ninety days. 44.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,287,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,102,000 after buying an additional 54,985 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex by 17.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,690,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,444,000 after acquiring an additional 253,263 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex by 40.1% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,863,000 after purchasing an additional 414,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vertex by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,447,000 after purchasing an additional 363,595 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,121,000 after purchasing an additional 37,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Featured Articles

