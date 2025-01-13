Analysts Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT at $92.45

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.45.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

DOCU opened at $90.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $107.86.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $657,177.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,632. The trade was a 10.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $625,232.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,993.48. This trade represents a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 693,089 shares of company stock valued at $66,320,395. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

