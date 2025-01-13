Brokerages Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target at $27.27

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 3.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 178,639 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,990,000 after buying an additional 1,244,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.92%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.