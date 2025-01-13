Brokerages Set Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) PT at $33.11

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.11.
CUZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.48, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.29. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $209.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.54 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.88%.
Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
