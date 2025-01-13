Brokerages Set Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) PT at $33.11

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2025

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.11.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cousins Properties

Institutional Trading of Cousins Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,140,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,910,000 after buying an additional 458,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,606,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,251,000 after acquiring an additional 48,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,457,000 after acquiring an additional 36,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,488,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,357,000 after acquiring an additional 82,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3,768.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,337,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,986 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.48, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.29. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $209.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.54 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.88%.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Free Report

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.