Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) & Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Critical Comparison

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Howard Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust 6.72% 1.23% 0.59% Howard Hughes 6.57% 3.38% 1.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alpine Income Property Trust and Howard Hughes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 2 7 0 2.78 Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.88%. Howard Hughes has a consensus target price of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.97%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than Howard Hughes.

60.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Howard Hughes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Howard Hughes”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $50.02 million 4.70 $2.92 million $0.22 74.86 Howard Hughes $1.20 billion 3.02 -$550.95 million $1.51 47.65

Alpine Income Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Howard Hughes. Howard Hughes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Income Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Howard Hughes beats Alpine Income Property Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona. The Seaport segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships services of its restaurant, retail, and entertain properties in Pier 17, New York City; Historic Area/Uplands; and Tin Building, as well as in 250 Water Street and in the Jean-Georges restaurants. The Strategic Development segment develops and redevelops residential condominiums and commercial properties. It serves homebuilders. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

