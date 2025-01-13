Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives C$135.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$135.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$133.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$147.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$134.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of BMO opened at C$140.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$136.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$124.76. The company has a market cap of C$102.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$109.02 and a 52-week high of C$147.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

In other news, Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total transaction of C$1,601,592.91. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

