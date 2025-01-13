Analyzing Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) and Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) and Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Peakstone Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lument Finance Trust 18.19% 14.41% 1.98% Peakstone Realty Trust -18.26% -3.61% -1.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lument Finance Trust and Peakstone Realty Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lument Finance Trust $34.66 million 3.65 $19.72 million $0.36 6.72 Peakstone Realty Trust $233.20 million 1.66 -$550.58 million ($1.18) -8.99

Dividends

Lument Finance Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Peakstone Realty Trust. Peakstone Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lument Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Lument Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Peakstone Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Lument Finance Trust pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Peakstone Realty Trust pays out -76.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lument Finance Trust and Peakstone Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lument Finance Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Peakstone Realty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lument Finance Trust presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.31%. Peakstone Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.38%. Given Peakstone Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peakstone Realty Trust is more favorable than Lument Finance Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peakstone Realty Trust has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lument Finance Trust beats Peakstone Realty Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lument Finance Trust



Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Peakstone Realty Trust



Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations. As of March 31, 2023, Peakstone's wholly-owned portfolio consists of 19 million square feet across 24 states in primarily high-growth, strategic coastal and sunbelt markets.

