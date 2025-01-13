Analysts Set Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) PT at $37.93

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.93.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KDP. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. The trade was a 24.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $982,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

