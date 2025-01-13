Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) & Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) Financial Analysis

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) and Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Galecto has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pasithea Therapeutics has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Galecto and Pasithea Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galecto N/A -76.96% -66.59% Pasithea Therapeutics N/A -81.57% -74.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

14.2% of Galecto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Pasithea Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Galecto shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Pasithea Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Galecto and Pasithea Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galecto 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pasithea Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Galecto currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.93%. Given Galecto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Galecto is more favorable than Pasithea Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Galecto and Pasithea Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galecto N/A N/A -$38.35 million ($19.14) -0.27 Pasithea Therapeutics $20,000.00 162.05 -$15.96 million N/A N/A

Pasithea Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Galecto.

Summary

Galecto beats Pasithea Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, including cancer and myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis. Galecto, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Pasithea Therapeutics

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in discovery, research, and development of treatments for central nervous system disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 oncology indications. The company intends to develop PAS-003, to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and PAS-001, to treat schizophrenia. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

